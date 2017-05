Gardiner Regional Middle School recently announced its Falcons of the Month for the second and third quarters of the 2016-17 academic year.​

They are Kailyn Minoty, Kaylee Drummond, Serena Spence, Alyssa Frith, Sage Dudley, Renata Montell, Alexia Peckham, Isaac Dostie, Sean Doyle, Meagan Ladner, Eric Fyfe, Sydney Dayken, Maddy Blais, Katie Nestor and Sophia Baron​.

Gardiner Regional Middle School has announced its Falcons of the Month for the second and third quarter of the 2016-17 academic year. In front, from left, are Eric Fyfe, Sydney Dayken, Maddy Blais, Katie Nestor and Sophia Baron. In middle, from left, are Renata Montell, Alexia Peckham, Isaac Dostie, Sean Doyle and Meagan Ladner. In back, from left, are Kailyn Minoty, Kaylee Drummond, Serena Spence, Alyssa Frith and Sage Dudley. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Share