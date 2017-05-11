JACKMAN/MOOSE RIVER — Forest Hills School recently annouced its top four seniors, they are valedictorian Ian West, salutatorian Patricia Lessard, Madison Cuddy and Javier Padilla, according to a news release from Principal Denise Plante.

Graduation will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, in the Forest Hills gymnasium.

West, son of Nathan West of Jackman, earned the honor of valedictorian by maintaining the highest grade point average. He plans to attend the University of Maine at Orono in the honors college to study secondary education with a focus on mathematics.

West was selected to receive the 2017 Principal’s Award, sponsored by the Maine Principal’s Association. He earned the President’s Award for Educational Excellence for four years, which means he has been awarded high honors or honors each semester. He has won Highest Academic Achievement in several math classes, and taken numerous college courses and online Advanced Placement classes.

He was inducted into the National Honor Society his sophomore year. While maintaining high academic achievement, West has earned recognition several month’s each year for perfect attendance as well as Student of the Month and Random Acts of Kindness awards.

Outside of the classroom, he serves as the student representative to the school board. He has been honored with the Outstanding Student Council Member. He has been in the cast of the Children’s Stage Adventure since kindergarten. He also has been an active member of the Jackman Youth Leadership, Color Guard, Math Team, Debate Team, Strength and Conditioning, Yearbook Club and a class representative to the school’s College and Career Planning MELMAC team.

Outside of school, West can be found providing community service while maintaining a job.

Lessard, daughter of Guylaine and Pascal Lessard, of Jackman and Ste. Rose, Quebec, earned the honor of salutatorian by having the second-highest grade point average. She plans to attend UMaine with a double major in accounting and forest operation/bio products and bio energy.

Lessard has earned high honor distinction all four years in high school. She has received a Highest Academic Achievement award in all her classes during her junior and senior year, and has been a member of the National Honor Society since her sophomore year. She has received numerous Perfect Attendance certificates as well as being nominated the Student of the Month during her junior and senior years.

Besides earning academic honors, Lessard’s activity honors include the Outstanding Yearbook member for two years, Student Council President Award and the Random Acts of Kindness Award.

She has been a student athlete for four years playing on the basketball team (team captain her junior and senior years), five years on the softball team and on the Math Team for four years. She also is a member of the Book Club, Speech and Debate, Jackman Youth Leadership, Yoga, Strength and Conditioning, and reports out for two years as the representative of the Community Leadership Team.

Lessard has given many hours to community service, while also working for her family business.

Cuddy, daughter of Edwin and Michele Cuddy, of Jackman, earned the spot of honor essayist through her high grade point average. She plans to attend UMaine with an undeclared major.

Cuddy earned high honor distinction all four years in high school. She also received 12 Highest Academic Achievement in English, history, math and science. She has been a member of the National Honor Society since her sophomore year. She has been honored for Student of the Month three times and has also been recognized for Perfect Attendance and the Random Acts of Kindness certificate.

Cuddy has served on the Student Council for four years, the last three years as vice president. She also was given distinction as the Most Outstanding Student Council member her sophomore year.

She has been on the basketball team for four years serving as captain this year. She has been on the softball team for five years. Cuddy also is a member of Yearbook, Math Team, Speech and Debate, Book Club, Strength and Conditioning and the Jackman Youth Leadership.

She has volunteered more than 110 hours of community service, while also working as a waitress during her junior and senior years.

Padilla, son of Jennifer Padilla, of Jackman, is the class historian who maintained a high grade point average. He plans to enlist in the Unites States Marine Corps Reserves and attend Central Maine Community College in the spring to major in criminal justice and then transfer to Thomas College.

Padilla has been recognized for Student of the Month and several class achievement awards. He has been a member of the Math Team his junior and senior years. He served as class vice president this year. He also has been a member of the golf, basketball, and baseball teams for four years, serving as captain for several years.

Share