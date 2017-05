Gardiner Talent Show auditions are set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Johnson Hall, Water Street.

A second round will take place from 9 a.m. to p.m. Saturday, May 27, at same location. All ages are welcome.

The show is set for Saturday, June 17, on Gardiner waterfront as part of Greater Gardiner River Festival before the fireworks.

For more information, email [email protected]

