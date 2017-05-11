SKOWHEGAN — As part of the Rural Maine Lung Health Study, Erika Ziller and Jean Talbot from the University of Southern Maine will hold a group discussion from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Skowhegan Community Center, 39 Poulin Drive.

The purpose of the study is to understand rural Mainers’ ideas and experiences about smoking, lung cancer risks and health care providers.

Each group member will receive a $40 Hannaford gift card and a $10 Irving gas card; pizza will be served.

To qualify, a person must be a current or former smoker, age 40 or older, a resident of Somerset County, and someone who doesn’t get medical checkups often. Participation is voluntary. Participant can decide which questions to answer.

For more information or to check one’s qualifications, call Zach Croll at 228-8247.

