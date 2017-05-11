Former Democratic lawmaker Barry Hobbins was confirmed unanimously by the Maine Senate Thursday to become Maine’s public advocate.

Gov. Paul LePage nominated Hobbins to head the Office of Public Advocate and replace Tim Schneider, whose term has expired. Members of the Energy and Utilities Committee unanimously endorsed Hobbins, a lawyer and longtime state representative and senator from Saco.

Hobbins had been supported and praised by lawmakers from both parties.

Hobbins was arrested last November on a drunken driving charge – a fact that was not discussed during his confirmation hearing this week. Hobbins was arrested in Amesbury, Massachusetts, on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

A legislative leader and a spokesman for the governor said Wednesday Hobbins disclosed the information to lawmakers and the governor but that it did not affect his qualifications for the job.

“I disclosed the matter in full to the governor’s office, and to the governor personally,” Hobbins said in an email Thursday. “It was in each legislator’s packet, and the information was widely available right from the beginning. I wanted this in plain sight, and I’m glad it was.”

The public advocate represents Maine ratepayers, notably low-income and residential customers, in proceedings of the Maine Public Utilities Commission on issues that include electricity and natural gas prices, telecommunications and access to broadband internet. He or she also testifies for and against bills in the Legislature.

The position carries an annual salary of roughly $119,000, plus a benefits package worth about $18,000.

Share