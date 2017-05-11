AUGUSTA
Wednesday at 9:13 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Crossing Way and Western Avenue.
9:16 a.m., a well-being check was performed on York Street.
9:21 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Senator Way.
10:40 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Quimby Street.
11:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
11:27 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Sarahs Street.
11:52 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Edison Drive.
11:59 a.m., a 25-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking (less than $500), after shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.
12:02 p.m., a past burglary was reported on River Street.
12:04 p.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Child Street.
12:23 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Noyes Court.
1:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Swan Street.
1:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Noyes Court.
2:54 p.m., a personal injury traffic accident was reported on Western Avenue.
3:39 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:43 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Water Street.
5:24 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Child Street.
6:04 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:08 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:33 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
6:54 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
7:21 p.m., simple assault was reported on Washington Street.
7:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.
8:13 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Monarch Drive.
8:41 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Buckwood Road.
9:47 p.m., a 19-year-old Corinna woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked, after a traffic stop was performed on Route 3 West and West River Road.
10:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.
10:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Garden Court and Civic Center Drive.
Thursday at 3:40 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Fairview Avenue.
BELGRADE
Wednesday at 10:08 a.m., theft was reported on Carr Lane.
10:56 a.m., assault was reported on Manchester Road.
GARDINER
Wednesday at 11:51 a.m., a needle was recovered on Brunswick Avenue.
HALLOWELL
Wednesday at 11:39 a.m., a personal injury traffic accident was reported on Water Street.
8:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Winthrop Street.
MONMOUTH
Wednesday at 8:43 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Academy Road.
WEST GARDINER
Wednesday at 12:57 p.m., theft was reported on Hallowell-Litchfield Road.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Wednesday at 10:02 a.m., Shayne M. Hathaway, 29, of Bangor was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating while license was suspended or revoked, after a traffic stop was performed on Bangor and Quimby streets.
10:29 a.m., Joshua L. Graves, 38, of Augusta was arrested on two warrants, after a pedestrian check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.
