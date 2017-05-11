AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 9:13 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Crossing Way and Western Avenue.

9:16 a.m., a well-being check was performed on York Street.

9:21 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Senator Way.

10:40 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Quimby Street.

11:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:27 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Sarahs Street.

11:52 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Edison Drive.

11:59 a.m., a 25-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking (less than $500), after shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

12:02 p.m., a past burglary was reported on River Street.

12:04 p.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Child Street.

12:23 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Noyes Court.

1:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Swan Street.

1:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Noyes Court.

2:54 p.m., a personal injury traffic accident was reported on Western Avenue.

3:39 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:43 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Water Street.

5:24 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Child Street.

6:04 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:08 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:33 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

6:54 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

7:21 p.m., simple assault was reported on Washington Street.

7:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

8:13 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Monarch Drive.

8:41 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Buckwood Road.

9:47 p.m., a 19-year-old Corinna woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked, after a traffic stop was performed on Route 3 West and West River Road.

10:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

10:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Garden Court and Civic Center Drive.

Thursday at 3:40 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Fairview Avenue.

BELGRADE

Wednesday at 10:08 a.m., theft was reported on Carr Lane.

10:56 a.m., assault was reported on Manchester Road.

GARDINER

Wednesday at 11:51 a.m., a needle was recovered on Brunswick Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Wednesday at 11:39 a.m., a personal injury traffic accident was reported on Water Street.

8:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Winthrop Street.

MONMOUTH

Wednesday at 8:43 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Academy Road.

WEST GARDINER

Wednesday at 12:57 p.m., theft was reported on Hallowell-Litchfield Road.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 10:02 a.m., Shayne M. Hathaway, 29, of Bangor was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating while license was suspended or revoked, after a traffic stop was performed on Bangor and Quimby streets.

10:29 a.m., Joshua L. Graves, 38, of Augusta was arrested on two warrants, after a pedestrian check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.

