JACKMAN — Kindergarten screening for the 2017-18 school year will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Forest Hills Consolidated School, 606 Main St.

A child must be 5 years old on or before Oct. 15 to attend kindergarten in the fall.

If a child is enrolled in Jackman preschool they already are on the list and an information packet will be mailed.

To register or for more information, call the school at 668-5291.

