May Aihua Ye, of Waterville, will give a recital titled “Les Adieux,” at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Fist Congregational Church, 7 Eustis Parkway, in Waterville.

She will perform works by Brahms, Beethoven and Messaien during the farewell recital.

Ye recently graduated as a piano performance major with honors from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

During the summer, she will continue her Hebrew studies at Conservative Yeshiva in Jerusalem, then enter Reconstructionist Rabbinical College near Philadelphia, for an intensive six-year program.

Although there is no admission charge for the concert, donations will be accepted.

People from all religions and cultural backgrounds are welcome.

For more information, call 872 2279 or email [email protected]

