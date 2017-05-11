KITTERY — Richmond scored five unearned runs, with the help of four Traip errors, in the seventh inning to escape with 6-4 baseball win Thursday.

Matt Rines and Nate Kendrick singled and scored in the inning.

Trevor Salema singled and doubleed, scored a run and had an RBI for Traip (5-2).

MORSE 6, MARANACOOK 3: The Shipbuilders took advantage of four errors and a hit batter to score five times in the seventh inning en route to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B win in Bath.

Morse (6-1) received a three-hit day from Riley Lamarre as four pitchers combined in the victory.

Chris Florek, who allowed only six hits in a complete-game effort, had a pair of doubles and scored a run for Maranacook (2-5).

SOFTBALL

MONMOUTH 15, DIRIGO 5: Tia Day had two doubles and four RBIs to lead the Mustangs to the Mountain Valley Conference victory in Monmouth.

Emily Chasse had a pair of doubles and three RBIs for the Mustangs (8-1), as well. Catcher Katie Harris had three hits and threw out two runners trying to steal.

Dirigo dropped to 2-5.

RICHMOND 2, TRAIP 1: The Bobcats scored both runs in the seventh inning to rally for the win in Kittery.

Bri Lancaster and Mackenzie Abbott hit back-to-back singles and moved to second and third on a sacrifice bunt by Ashley Brown. Meranda Martin then came up and hit a hard grounder to shortstop which was bobbled, allowing both runners to score. The Bobcats remained undefeated at 7-0 and run their consecutive win streak to 77.

Cora Perez had a double and a single for Traip (5-5).

