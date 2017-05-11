Teachers from each of Maine’s 16 counties were honored at the State House today.

The group represents the county finalists for Maine Teacher of the Year.

Those honored Thursday were nominated by a member of their community for their exemplary service in education and dedication to their students, according to a press release from the Maine Department of Education.

Here is a list of the honorees:

Androscoggin: Nesrene Griffin, Governor James Longley School

Aroostook: Leslie Marquis, Fort Kent Community School

Cumberland: Brooke Teller, Casco Bay High School

Franklin: Allison Warman, Rangeley Lakes School

Hancock: Marielle Edgecomb, The Peninsula School

Kennebec: Lisette Bordes, Messalonskee High School

Knox: Iris Eichenlaub, Camden Hills Regional High School

Lincoln: Christopher Coleman, Great Salt Bay Community School

Oxford: Janet Harriman, Sacopee Valley High School

Penobscot: Kasie Giallombardo, Nokomis High School

Piscataquis: Kaitlin Young, SeDoMoCha Elementary School

Sagadahoc: John Dever, Mt. Ararat High School

Somerset: Eric Brown, Lawrence High School

Waldo: Christi Goosman, Searsport District High School

Washington: Rhonda Stevens, Beatrice Rafferty School

York: Jen England, Noble High School

This story will be updated.

Share