Teachers from each of Maine’s 16 counties were honored at the State House today.
The group represents the county finalists for Maine Teacher of the Year.
Those honored Thursday were nominated by a member of their community for their exemplary service in education and dedication to their students, according to a press release from the Maine Department of Education.
Here is a list of the honorees:
Androscoggin: Nesrene Griffin, Governor James Longley School
Aroostook: Leslie Marquis, Fort Kent Community School
Cumberland: Brooke Teller, Casco Bay High School
Franklin: Allison Warman, Rangeley Lakes School
Hancock: Marielle Edgecomb, The Peninsula School
Kennebec: Lisette Bordes, Messalonskee High School
Knox: Iris Eichenlaub, Camden Hills Regional High School
Lincoln: Christopher Coleman, Great Salt Bay Community School
Oxford: Janet Harriman, Sacopee Valley High School
Penobscot: Kasie Giallombardo, Nokomis High School
Piscataquis: Kaitlin Young, SeDoMoCha Elementary School
Sagadahoc: John Dever, Mt. Ararat High School
Somerset: Eric Brown, Lawrence High School
Waldo: Christi Goosman, Searsport District High School
Washington: Rhonda Stevens, Beatrice Rafferty School
York: Jen England, Noble High School
This story will be updated.
