READFIELD — Maranacook Community High School recently announced the following students are the top 10 seniors for the class of 2017. The students are listed by rank.

Molly Searway, of Readfield, is the daughter of Anna Satterfield and Thomas Searway, is valedictorian. As a Maranacook student, she participated in soccer, alpine skiing and track and field, placing third in states for javelin. Playing alto sax, she has been the senior most member of jazz band this year.

As president and a three-year member of National Honor Society, she organized a fundraising event for PALS no-kill cat shelter. She’s been a member of the Student Senate, which has put her in a position to be the school board representative for three years, and she traveled to Spain her junior year.

Searway also participated in Model UN for three years, where she gained recognition for speaking and writing. In her free time, she enjoys being outside running, hiking and snowshoeing. She next looks forward to attending college to pursue a degree in life sciences.

Nathan Delmar, of Manchester, son of Mark and Janet Delmar, is salutatorian. He has been a member of the varsity soccer and alpine ski teams for four years and track for three and has also been a six-time captain during his high school sports career. Delmar was the slalom state ski champion his sophomore and senior years and was a member of the Maine State Selection team for three years, competing in the Eastern High School Championships.

He has been an active member of the National Honor Society, Student Senate and Student Council for four years and is the student body president. Along with sports and student government, he has been involved in community volunteering and founded the “Beat Hunger Slalom Ski Race,” that has raised more than 10,000 pounds of food over the past two years for the Good Shepherd Food Bank. He earned the Williams College book award and the Kiwanis Distinguished Youth Service Award.

Outside of school, he enjoys fly fishing and spending time outdoors. Delmar plans to attend Bates College in the fall.

Mair Guillemette, of Manchester, is the daughter of Nina and David Guillemette. Mair participated in cross country running, track and dance for the past 14 years.

She is a member of National Honor Society, where she served as secretary and has been active on the Outreach Committee of Student Senate for three years. She participated in Model UN and has been a middle school mentor for the past three years. Mair plans to attend a liberal arts college in New England.

Anthony Tamborini is the son of George and Christine Tamborini, of Readfield. He is an active member of his community and school. He has been involved on the Maranacook Math Team as well as the tech team throughout his high school career. He has been vital in implementing flat screen televisions throughout the school, so that announcements, photo and updates can be shared in different locations.

He also volunteers to help the Winthrop Chamber of Commerce run and update their website. Tamborini also is an active member of the Readfield Blizzard Busters Snowmobile Club, helping to maintain the trails and working on club fundraisers. In the fall, he plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology and study computing security.

Abigail Despres, is the daughter of Scott and Kathy Despres, of Fayette. She is a three-season varsity athlete and captain for soccer, Nordic skiing and track, leading the Nordic team to a state championship this year with her fellow captain Camille Kavanah.

Despres has been a member of the All State Mixed Choir the past three years, receiving the top alto score the last two years and will sing the in the All Eastern Treble Choir this spring. She has been a member of the Student Senate for four years and is the vice president.

She also has been an acting National Honor Society member for three years. This year she founded the first ever Peer Mentoring Program at Maranacook High School and has received more than 35 hours of mental health training. This fall, Despres plans to attend a liberal arts college.

Rachel Tooth, of Manchester, is the daughter of Derrick and Wendy Tooth. She is a member of the National Honor Society and head of the Student Senate School Spirit Committee. She participated in soccer, alpine skiing and track and field, earning her varsity letters in all three sports her freshman year.

She has continued to excel in soccer and skiing and joined the girls lacrosse team her sophomore year. She has been the captain of the girls alpine skiing team since her sophomore year and was captain of the soccer team her senior year. Tooth was the Kennebec Journal Female Skier of the Year in 2016 and 2017, KVAC GS champion 2016, KVAC SL champion 2017 and a member of the Maine State High School Ski Team 2016 and 2017.

During her junior year, she received the United States Army Reserve National Scholar/Athlete Award for Academic and Athletic Excellence. She has volunteered at MaineGeneral Medical Center the past four years and hosted an AFS exchange student from Switzerland last year. Tooth plans to attend a Canadian university in the fall to major in science.

Leah E. Pouliot is the daughter of Richard “Rick” Pouliot and Marcia Tondreau Pouliot, of Belgrade. She played varsity basketball and varsity softball, obtaining her varsity letter her freshman year and was a captain of the softball team her junior year.

She opted out of sports her senior year to focus on completing dual enrollment classes through the Pathways Program. This proved to be a decision well worth the sacrifice as she will graduate from Thomas College on May 13, with an associate degree in liberal studies. Academically, she has been a participating member of the National Honor Society, receiving her academic letter freshman year and pins thereafter. She has received multiple academic achievement awards including the President’s Award for Educational Excellence, the Phi Beta Kappa Certificate of Recognition and the 21st Century Scholars Certificate.

In addition, she received awards in Honors Biology, Honors Accounting and Honors World History, and recently received the Daughters of the American Revolution, Koussinoc Chapter’s 2016 Good Citizenship Award for MCHS. Pouliot plans to continue her college education in biology and wildlife and fisheries management in the fall.

Camille Kavanah, of Readfield, is the daughter of Theresa and Brian Kavanah. She participated in cross country for three years and track and Nordic skiing for four years. She was co-captain of the Nordic team her senior year, the team won the state championship. She also participated in the chamber singers, and school musicals and plays for four years and the jazz band her senior year.

She participated in the French exchange her sophomore year, hosting a French student and visiting France. She has been on the student senate sustainability committee for four years and served as chairwoman her junior and senior years, and served as manager of the school garden her senior year. Kavanah plans to attend the University of Maine, Orono, and study sustainable agriculture.

Olivia Plourde, of Readfield, is the daughter of Donald and Lisa Plourde. She participated in Student Senate and has volunteered with troubled kids for the past three years. She supported the Alfond Youth Center by volunteering as the assistant to the Heritage Tour’s trip director. She also took part in the planning of Maranacook’s annual Kids Who Care Day, wrote for the school’s newsletter and played for Maranacook’s girls basketball team.

She participated in the student mentoring program for three years and volunteered at various places including the Travis Mills Foundation and elementary school classroom. She also was a student teacher for a middle school class. While maintaining her honors and high honors status she worked part time for a family owned shoe store for more than a year. She plans to attend Husson University in the fall on a merit scholarship to major in nursing.

Justin Freeman, of Readfield, is the son of Jeffrey and Donna Freeman. He has been involved with the National Honor Society and is a member of the German American Partnership Program, that will be going to Germany for a three-week exchange. He played soccer for the past 12 years, and played year-round for the past four years. He helped the high school soccer team in two state championships. He made the second team on the KVAC team and was awarded the academic award.

He enjoys working with children as a summer camp counselor and refereeing recreation fall soccer games. He plans to attend the University of Southern Maine in the fall, where he plans to obtain his masters in accounting and business management.

