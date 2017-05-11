IN ANSON, Wednesday at 10:35 a.m., theft was reported on Madison Street.

8:36 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 9:08 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN BENTON, Wednesday at 5:05 p.m., a complaint about shots being fired was taken on Miller Street.

IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 10:03 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Bingham Road.

Thursday at 8:07 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 4:18 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Hill Road.

IN EMBDEN, Wednesday at 7:36 p.m., a scam was reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 10:09 a.m., a scam was reported on Woodman Avenue.

Thursday at 7:23 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Keyes Street.

7:36 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Savage Street.

7:44 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Elm Street.

8:13 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Military Avenue.

8:18 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Burns Street.

8:20 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Liberty Street.

8:31 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Cottage Street.

8:36 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Savage Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 8:15 a.m., theft was reported on Quebec Street.

7:17 p.m., trespassing was reported on Brook Heights.

7:30 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Bridge Street.

11:18 p.m., vandalism was reported on Middle Street.

11:19 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Middle Street.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 10:58 a.m., theft was reported on Beans Corner Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 11:26 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Madison Avenue.

IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 11:44 a.m., a road hazard was reported at Mile Hill and Mercer roads.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 8:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 9:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hussey Road.

5:49 p.m., threatening was reported on Lincoln Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 12:27 p.m., a scam was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:54 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Industrial Park Road.

8:14 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

11:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

Thursday at 8:43 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

IN SOLON, Wednesday at 10:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

IN STRONG, Wednesday at 9:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chandler Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:57 a.m., harassment was reported to police at the police station.

10:25 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on County Road.

10:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

11:12 a.m., theft was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

12:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

1:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.

1:50 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Wal-Mart in Waterville Commons.

1:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Dalton Street.

2:51 p.m., a car burglary was reported on Bartlett Street.

3:10 p.m., a car burglary was reported on College Avenue.

3:48 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Burleigh Street.

10:17 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on High Street.

Thursday at 5:12 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Drummond Avenue.

5:45 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Drummond Avenue.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 7:14 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Weld Road.

5:19 p.m., theft was reported on Maple Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:33 a.m., Corey Donald Hamel, 36, of Minot, was arrested on charges of theft and violating conditions of release.

2:30 p.m., Kevin G. Bliss, 61, of Oquossoc, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.

11:35 p.m., Rose Marie Horan, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a schedule W drug, trafficking in hypodermic apparatuses, unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug, and engaging a prostitute.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:09 a.m., Tina A. Corliss, 41, of Palmyra, was arrested on a charge of stealing drugs.

12:35 p.m., Arthur Perry Eldredge, 26, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a probation violation.

1:43 p.m., Chad Louis Demo, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.

11:28 p.m., Linda Maire Gallant, 56, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.

Thursday at 12:10 a.m., Steven David Farrell, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:48 p.m., Christina Pena-Cantor, 39, of Unity, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 1:50 p.m., Tammy A. Dixon, 49, of Rome, was summoned on a charge of shoplifting.

Share