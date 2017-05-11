One month after he was detained by federal immigration officers on his way to work, Otto Morales-Caballeros, of Naples, has been deported to Guatemala.

Morales-Caballeros, 37, fled violence in Guatemala alone at age 16 and entered the United States without legal documentation. Until today, he had not set foot in his home country for more than 20 years.

He was living in Naples with his wife, Sandra Scribner Merlim, when he was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on his way to work April 12. His deportation had been delayed for years under the Obama administration’s policies, and his arrest is seen as a sign of the escalation in immigration enforcement under President Trump.

Merlim confirmed Thursday afternoon her husband has landed in Guatemala. Morales-Caballeros called his sister, who still lives in Guatemala, from the consulate to let her know he had arrived. Merlim said she hoped to hear from him as soon as he could make an international phone call.

“If I know him, he is looking for a way to call me,” she said.

Merlim said the couple has been trying to obtain legal status for Morales-Caballeros for more than a decade. However, her husband wasn’t aware asylum applicants need to apply within one year of arriving in the United States, so their efforts years later failed.

An ICE spokesperson said a federal judge issued a removal order for Morales-Caballeros in 2010, and court documents show he pleaded guilty in 2013 to a federal charge of felony use of fraudulent documents. He had used false identification and a fake Social Security number while seeking work. State records show he has no other criminal record in Maine.

Merlim will fight for her husband’s return, but the process of obtaining permanent residency in the United States for a non-citizen spouse is long and complicated. In the meantime, Merlim has applied for her passport and hopes the process can be expedited. She hasn’t seen her husband since he was in a detention facility in New Hampshire, and she wants to visit him in Guatemala.

“As soon as I can get a ticket and a passport,” Merlim said.

This story will be updated.

