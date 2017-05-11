FAIRFIELD — Police are investigating nearly a dozen car burglaries that were discovered early Thursday morning.

The overnight burglaries occurred mostly in the Savage Street area near the Waterville town line, according to Fairfield Police Capt. Paul St. Amand. In addition to the cars, all of which were unlocked when the robberies occurred, St. Amand said two unlocked garages were also entered. There were other burglaries reported in Waterville in the Drummond Avenue area. Savage Street becomes Drummond Avenue at the town line.

“We are investigating,” he said. “I suspect the car burglaries that happened in Waterville this morning are going to be linked to ours.”

The nine Fairfield vehicle burglaries occurred on Savage Street, Keyes Street, Elm Street, Military Avenue, Burns Street, Liberty Street and Cottage Street. The Waterville robberies appeared to have been limited to Drummond Avenue. St. Amand said he believed Waterville had around half a dozen reported robberies.

“We strongly urge the public to keep their vehicles locked,” he said.

St. Amand said nothing of great value was taken from the cars, just loose change. Only one of the garages had anything reported stolen, but it was just a pack of cigarettes and two pipes for smoking marijuana. The other garage had nothing reported as of yet. St. Amand said car burglaries tend to come in waves, beginning once the weather begins to get nicer.

“We notice it more with the warmer weather. Historically we’ll get different sprees of this,” St. Amand said. “It will quiet down and someone else will pick up and continue on.”

Currently there are no suspects, but St. Amand said it was likely a group of people working together

