CARROLL, N.H. – New Hampshire police say they have identified a man who led authorities on a motorcycle pursuit into Maine. Arrest warrants will be forthcoming, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Carroll, New Hampshire, police department on Thursday.
An earlier post said police sought the driver of an orange sport-style motorcycle on charges of reckless conduct and disobeying an officer.
The police reported in a post on Wednesday that the man, with a passenger aboard, refused to stop for police on Route 115 and led officers from two towns on a chase that reached speeds of more than 130 mph.
He was wanted by two police departments in New Hampshire, Gorham and Carroll.
