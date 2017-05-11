CARROLL, N.H. – New Hampshire police say they have identified a man who led authorities on a motorcycle pursuit into Maine. Arrest warrants will be forthcoming, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Carroll, New Hampshire, police department on Thursday.

An earlier post said police sought the driver of an orange sport-style motorcycle on charges of reckless conduct and disobeying an officer.

The police reported in a post on Wednesday that the man, with a passenger aboard, refused to stop for police on Route 115 and led officers from two towns on a chase that reached speeds of more than 130 mph.

He was wanted by two police departments in New Hampshire, Gorham and Carroll.

