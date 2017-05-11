Northfield, an a cappella group based in Farmington, will perform a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at 7 the Congregation Church, High Street, in Rangeley. The program will include “Songs about love — or not!” There is no set admission fee, at-will donations will be accepted. The concert is sponsored in part by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts.

The group has been singing together, in varying line-ups, for more than 30 years, and draws their repertoire from the sacred and popular music of Renaissance and Medieval Europe well as the early American shape-note tradition.

Northfield, an a cappella group based in Farmington, in front, from left, are Margaret Cox, Jess Isler, Vicky Cohen, Joan Quinn, Mardie Porter and Laurie Hatch. In back, from left, are Josh Grams, Dan Simonds, Dan Woodward and Mark Paddock. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

They also will present this concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House, Zion’s Hill Road.

For more information, call 778-5074, 779-0579 or visit northfieldsingers.wordpress.com.

Share