Northfield, an a cappella group based in Farmington, will perform a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at 7 the Congregation Church, High Street, in Rangeley. The program will include “Songs about love — or not!” There is no set admission fee, at-will donations will be accepted. The concert is sponsored in part by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts.
The group has been singing together, in varying line-ups, for more than 30 years, and draws their repertoire from the sacred and popular music of Renaissance and Medieval Europe well as the early American shape-note tradition.
They also will present this concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House, Zion’s Hill Road.
For more information, call 778-5074, 779-0579 or visit northfieldsingers.wordpress.com.
