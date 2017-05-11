The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will hold open auditions for the Summer DIVA Show from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St., Rangeley.

The theme for DIVA this year is “Broadway,” and all are invited to this open call for singers and dancers. Production dates are July 20-23.

Participants should come to auditions prepared to sing a few favorite show tunes; there’s no need to memorize. There will be opportunities to dance and/or sing in group numbers too, so those not interested in singing a solo, but would like to be a part of the ensemble, are encouraged to come to the auditions.

For song suggestions, contact Director Erin Smith or come to auditions for ideas.

For more information, contact Smith at [email protected] or 670-5153.

