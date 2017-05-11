WISCASSET — An opening reception for the Youth Art Exhibit, the first exhibit of the season, is set for 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Maine Art Gallery, 15 Warren St.

This exhibit will feature student art from several Lincoln County schools including Lincoln Academy, Medomak Valley High School, Bristol Consolidated School, The Center for Teaching and Learning, and Sheepscot Valley Children’s House.

"May Flowers," colored pencil on paper by Jewel Farrin, Grade eight, Bristol Consolidated School. Contributed photo

The exhibit will be open noon-4 p.m. May 13,14, 20, 21 and 27.

For more information, visit maineartgallerywiscasset.org.

