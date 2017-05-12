ORONO — Jack Brannigan, of Chelsea, recently received the 2017 Ryan Dana Wright Memorial Award at the University of Maine.

The award is given to a graduating senior in the School of Economics in recognition of excellent scholarship and character, including academic performance, public service and extracurricular and other meritorious activities.

Brannigan, a 2013 Cony High School graduate, will graduate Summa Cum Laude from UMaine this spring.

