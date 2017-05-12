AMES, Iowa — Bethanie Brown, of Waterville, was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society on April 30.

Brown was one of 76 Iowa State students with a major in the college of liberal arts and sciences who were inducted into the honor society.

Founded in 1776 at the College of William and Mary in Virginia, Phi Beta Kappa recognizes students for outstanding academic achievement in a broad curriculum in the liberal arts and sciences. The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Iowa State University was granted its Phi Beta Kappa chapter charter in 1973.

