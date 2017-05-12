CASTLETON, Vt. — Alexa Fryover, of Jay, recently was awarded the Castleton College Academic Excellence Award in Theater Arts for the 2016-17 academic year.

The award is given annually to a student who is deemed the top student in his or her major.

