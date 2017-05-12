A gas leak on India Street briefly closed traffic and businesses there for less than an hour Friday morning.
The gas leak was reported about 9:35 a.m., said Portland Deputy Fire Chief Keith Gatreau. A utility company on the scene was digging in the area, and struck the 1½-inch line with a piece of construction equipment.
Gas was shut off quickly, and the area was reopened by 10:20 a.m.
Three buildings were briefly evacuated in the area, but were opened after firefighters found no leak in the area.
