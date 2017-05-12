WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Kirstin Hayward, of Augusta, recently was inducted into Sigma Delta Pi, the national honor society for Spanish.

The event was held by the World Languages and Cultures Department at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Hayward’s major is continuing education.

Sigma Delta Pi is a member of the Association of College Honor Societies and partners with the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese, Estudio Internacional Sampere, the Instituto Universitario de Investigacion en Estudios Norteamericanos Benjamin Franklin, the International Association of Hispanists and the North American Academy of the Spanish Language. Sigma Delta Pi was founded at the University of California, Berkeley in 1919.

