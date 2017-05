AUGUSTA

Thursday at 7:35 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

9:31 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Whitten Road.

10:45 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on West River Road and Route 3 West.

12:01 p.m., property was recovered on Winthrop Street.

12:41 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Riverside Drive.

1 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

1:51 p.m., theft was reported on Green Street.

2:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Monarch Drive.

3 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.

4:29 p.m., a 27-year-old Washington man was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a vehicle, after a traffic stop was performed on Stone Street.

4:53 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

5 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Medical Center Parkway.

5 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

5:03 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

5:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stephen King Drive.

5:27 p.m., theft was reported on Capitol Street.

5:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Orchard Street.

5:46 p.m., property was recovered on Quimby Street.

6:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

6:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Cony Road.

7:31 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Water Street.

8:38 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Penobscot Street.

8:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

10:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

10:16 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Westwood Road.

10:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Road.

11:33 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Patterson Street.

Friday at 12:45 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Church Hill Road.

2:18 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.

2:35 a.m., an 18-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of possession of alcohol or liquor by a minor, after a pedestrian check was performed on Western Avenue.

6:41 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

BELGRADE

Thursday at 4:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Marigold Drive.

GARDINER

Thursday at 9 a.m., a scam was reported on Church Street.

12:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Street.

Friday at 12:11 a.m., a well-being check was performed at an unidentified address.

HALLOWELL

Thursday at 8:34 a.m., property was recovered on Water Street.

3:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

READFIELD

Thursday at 6:34 p.m., a break-in was reported on White Birch Drive.

WEST GARDINER

Thursday at 6:24 p.m., theft was reported on High Street.

9:21 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Weston Lane.

WINTHROP

Wednesday at 6:59 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Main Street.

9:28 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 10:10 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Thursday at 9:16 a.m., Vinod Bharathiramakrishn, 36, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, after a domestic disturbance was reported on Grand Street.

11:10 a.m., Shauna L. Wallace, 32, of Augusta was arrested on two charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug (crack cocaine and heroin), and additional charges of operating while license was suspended or revoked and violating conditions of release, after a traffic stop was performed on Green and State streets.

7:29 p.m., Sophia Kim MacFarlane, 33, of Augusta was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500) and violating conditions of release, after shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

GARDINER

Thursday at 6:57 p.m., Clinton P. Hanna, 31, of Oakland was arrested on a warrant, after suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

