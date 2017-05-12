Gov. Paul LePage said Friday that he is appointing John Butera as commissioner of the Maine Department of Labor. The nomination comes after Commissioner Jeanne Paquette announced she has accepted a position at the University of Southern Maine.

In 2011, Butera became the governor’s senior economic adviser. He also has worked on economic and community development, business finance, workforce development and labor issues.

Prior to his job in the LePage administration, Butera served as executive director of the Central Maine Growth Council. His nearly 30-year career in economic development includes positions with the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, a site location consulting firm and public-private economic development organizations.

Butera is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania with a master’s degree in regional science. He is past president of the Northeast Economic Developers Association and has been a member of the Economic Development Council of Maine and the International Economic Development Council.

The Legislature’s Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development Committee will review Butera’s appointment. It is subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

“John’s experience will serve the department and its employees well,” LePage said in a written statement. “While he will be missed in our office, I am confident he will excel in his new role moving the department forward and helping Maine workers and job creators on a variety of labor issues.”

