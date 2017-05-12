FAIRFIELD — Ashley Alward struck out 13 batters and allowed just three hits and the Skowhegan softball team edged Lawrence 2-0 in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A game Friday.

The Indians (6-2) took advantage of an error in the seventh inning to score the winning run. Sydney Ames had three singles for Skowhegan (6-2).

Lilly Herrin struck out 10 batters for Lawrence (3-6).

NOKOMIS 13, LINCOLN 0, 5 INN.: Austin Leighton had three hits, including a grand slam in the third inning, to power Nokomis over Lincoln Academy in a KVAC B game in Newport.

Chelsea Crocet added a two-run home run of her own for the Warriors (4-4), while Abby Laprade had three hits. Maci Leali chipped in with a triple and a single for Nokomis.

Britney Bubar held Lincoln (0-8) to just six hits.

LISBON 5, CARRABEC 4: Bailey Dunphy had a triple, two singles and an RBI but it was not enough as the Cobras fell to the Greyhounds in MVC action in North Anson.

Mallory Fairbanks and Giana Russo each had a double for Lisbon (6-2). Carrabec falls to 4-5.

ERSKINE 6, WATERVILLE 1: Jenna Lully had three singles and scored two runs to lead the Eagles to a win over the Purple Panthers in Waterville.

Parker King had two singles and two RBIs, while Madison Boynton smacked a single, double and had two RBIs for Erskine (4-4).

Madison Clowes smashed a solo home run for Waterville (2-6).

BASEBALL

RANGELEY 2, VALLEY 0: Ricky Thompson’s solo home run in the bottom of the second was all the offense the Lakers would need in the Class D South win in Rangeley.

Thompson also added an RBI triple in the sixth for an insurance run. Kyle Larochelle pitched a two-hit shutout for Rangeley (4-2) to improve to 3-0 on the season. Larochelle struck out six.

Valley dropped to 1-4 despite a complete-game effort from Dillon Beane.

NOKOMIS 10, LINCOLN 0, 6 INN.: The Warriors scored eight runs in the fourth inning to take the KVAC B win in Newport.

Zach Hartsgrove and Matt Dyer each had three hits for Nokomis (8-0). Dyer earned the win, allowing one hit with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Lincoln is now 1-7.

LAWRENCE 8, SKOWHEGAN 6: Devon Webb had three singles to lead the Bulldogs to a KVAC A win over the Indians in Fairfield.

Jared Dodge added two singles and two RBIs for Lawrence (4-5). Eric Jackson earned the win on the mound for the Bulldogs.

Garrett McSweeney had two hits, including a double, for Skowhegan (1-7). Marcus Christopher added two singles.

GIRLS LACROSSE

ERSKINE 8, LAWRENCE 5: Ella Johnson scored twice to lead the Eagles to the KVAC B win.

Hayley Hinds, Audrey Jordan, Jamie Boudreau, Jordan Linscott, Cassidy Wade and Courtney Tibbetts all scored single goals for Erskine.

Cassandra Poli scored twice for Lawrence, while Carly Dixon, Norah Buck and Anna Castonguay added scores.

Share