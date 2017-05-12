GREENVILLE, S.C. — The following local students are among approximately 500 Bob Jones University students named to the president’s list for high academic achievement during the 2017 spring semester.

Kathryn Smith, of Litchfield, is a junior communication disorders major.

Grace Kilian, of South China, is a senior special education major.

Brian Hand, of Farmington, is a senior engineering major.

To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

