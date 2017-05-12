CASTLETON, Vt. — Peter Michelsen, of Winthrop, recently was awarded the Alpha Psi Omega Honor Society Technician of the Year Award at Castleton University for the 2016-17 academic year.

This award is given annually to an upper class technical theatre and design major who has shown willingness to go above and beyond what is asked and expected of students both in class and performances, is dependable and responsible, and has fostered passion for theatre through other students.

Castleton University is small enough to be a community where every student matters, yet offers more than 75 programs of study for undergraduate and graduate students, 29 varsity sports, and over 40 clubs and organizations. The university stresses community service and provides exceptional programs for first year students.

