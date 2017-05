IN ANSON, Thursday at 12:20 p.m., debris was reported on Miller Road.

Friday at 6:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 10:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bingham Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 6:55 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Main Street.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 8:57 p.m., trespassing was reported on 61st Fireroad Street.

Friday at 4:51 a.m., trespassing was reported on 61st Fireroad Street.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 4:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at noon, fraud was reported on Main Street.

1:45 p.m., a car burglary was reported on Valley Farms Road.

2:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

3:30 p.m., an assault was reported to the police department.

Friday at 7:45 a.m., theft was reported on High Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 2:38 a.m., theft was reported on County Way.

9:31 a.m., harassment was reported on Adams Circle.

12:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 10:11 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Weston Avenue.

Friday at 7:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on White School House Road.

IN MOSCOW, Thursday at 9:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canada Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Heath Street.

9:29 a.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.

9:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 1:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

9:56 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

1:26 p.m., a scam was reported on Cleveland Street.

4:22 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Canaan Road.

11:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 6:10 a.m., theft was reported on Fairhaven Terrace.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:12 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Drummond Avenue.

7:33 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Bell Street.

8:55 a.m., a car burglary was reported on College Avenue.

9:37 a.m., fraud was reported on Kimball Street.

1:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

1:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Colby College.

1:52 p.m., a burglary was reported on Louise Avenue.

2:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

2:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

2:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

2:34 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Silver Street.

3:21 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

4:14 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Water Street.

9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in the parking lot at Wal-Mart.

10:33 p.m., a burglary was reported on High Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 9:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sunset Avenue.

Friday at 9:52 a.m., an assault was reported on Village View Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 8:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the elementary school.

3:12 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Augusta Road.

3:35 p.m., theft was reported on Cushman Road.

7:23 p.m., theft was reported on Whipple Street.

8:04 p.m., a burglary was reported on Cushman Road.

10:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Verti Drive.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday, John Wilber, 61, of Madrid Township, was arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual contact.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 9:33 p.m., Jason R. Golden, 34, of Rome, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 4:07 p.m., Leah M. Pomeroy, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

5:01 p.m., Jose M. Burgos, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

10:03 p.m., Kirsten Dawn Libby, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.

11:16 p.m., Maria-Lynn Elaine Lieberman, 24, of Anson, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 3:38 p.m., Chelsea Wyman, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on four warrants.

3:38 p.m., Joslyn Ribar, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

5:50 p.m., William Cyrus, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

SUMMONSES

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 11 a.m., Jacinta Nadeau Francis, 65, of Fairfield, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.

Share