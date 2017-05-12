ROCKPORT – A 24-year-old Rockport woman was arrested Thursday afternoon on a charge of manslaughter for allegedly stabbing a man in Waldo.

Victoria Scott was arrested at her home at 61 Vinal St. after being indicted earlier Thursday on the charge by a Waldo County grand jury.

Victoria Scott

Maine State Police arrested Scott after investigating the death of 43-year-old Edwin Littlefield on Feb. 8 outside a house on Kendall Corner Road in Waldo. Police said he was fatally stabbed.

Scott is scheduled to make her initial appearance Friday in Waldo County Superior Court. She is being held at the Waldo County Jail in Belfast.

Littlefield’s obituary stated he was born April 23, 1973, in Camden and graduated in 1991 from Belfast Area High School.

