A Skowhegan couple facing drug trafficking charges will head to court in July after authorities searched their Chestnut Street home Tuesday, seizing heroin, oxycodone and other drugs.

Jose Burgos, 39, and Leah Pomeroy, 32, were arrested and charged with possession of heroin, Class C; possession of Suboxone, Class D; aggravated trafficking in oxycodone, Class A; and aggravated trafficking in heroin, also Class A, according to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster. Pomeroy also was charged with furnishing oxycodone, Class C.

“They have three children — they weren’t at home at the time the search warrant was executed,” Lancaster said Friday in a phone interview. “They are all under the age of 15, and we have spoken to the state Department of Health & Human Services.”

Burgos’ charges are elevated because he has prior federal drug convictions from New Hampshire in 1998. Pomeroy’s charges are aggravated because their home is within 1,000 feet of Margaret Chase Smith School, an elementary school on Heselton Street.

“The sale and use of heroin is an epidemic in the state of Maine, and it’s a priority here for Somerset County Sheriff’s, and we are focusing resources on combating the problem in our county,” Lancaster said in the interview.

Lancaster issued a news release Friday afternoon that says that at about 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office searched Pomeroy and Burgos’ Chestnut Street home.

“An ongoing investigation by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office criminal division led to the discovery that heroin and oxycodone pills were allegedly being sold from the residence,” the release says.

Sheriff’s Detective-Lt. Carl E. Gottardi, leading a team of two detectives, four deputies, a K-9 unit, a Sheriff’s Office Maine drug enforcement agent and a Skowhegan police detective, searched the home. They found 110 oxycodone pills, 64 individual bags of heroin/fentanyl residue, Suboxone strips, cyclobenzaprine pills, four sets of digital scales, drug related paraphernalia, a small amount of money believed to be from the sale of the drugs and drug-related documents. The street value of the drugs seized is about $1,500, according to the release.

“The investigation is ongoing,” it says. “The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office criminal division is working with the Skowhegan (Somerset) District Attorney’s Office regarding the possibility of additional charges against Burgos and Pomeroy and also possible charges against other involved parties.”

Burgos, who was released on $10,000 cash bail, and Pomeroy, who was released on $5,000 cash bail, are scheduled to appear July 12 in Skowhegan District Court.

