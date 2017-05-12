WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Thomas College softball team allowed a late lead to slip away as the Terriers fell to Williams College 6-2 in their first game of the NCAA regional tournament Friday.
The Terriers opened the scoring in the top of the first when Lexi Colpack led off with a walk, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Courtney Veilleux and scored when Sydney LeBourveau ripped a double to left center.
Thomas added another run in the fourth when Korrie Laren and LeBourveau hit back-to-back singles. After a sacrifice bunt moved them over, Kayla Bess grounded out to second to score Laren.
Williams began its comeback when Rebecca Duncan hit a home run in the fifth. After a single and a fielder’s choice, an error plated another run for the Ephs.
Kristina Alvarado then had a two-run single as Williams took a 4-2 lead. Jessica Kim followed that with a two-run blast to left field for the final runs of the game.
Thomas will play Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at 11 a.m. Saturday in an elimination game.
