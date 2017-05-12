BASEBALL

Sea Dogs’ road streak stopped by Fightin Phils

Carlos Tocci drove home four runs on two hits and scored twice as the Reading Fightin Phils snapped the Portland Sea Dogs’ five-game road winning streak with a 12-4 Eastern League victory Friday night in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Sea Dogs starter Trey Ball retired the first 11 batters, but an error led to three unearned runs in the fourth. The Phils added two in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Josh Tobias went 3 for 4 for the Sea Dogs, and Cole Sturgeon hit a two-run single.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will be the cover athlete for Madden 18, following his Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski.

“I think it is very cool,” Brady said. “I grew up not far from the headquarters of EA Sports and some of my neighbors and best friends worked there. And we hung out at the gym they built in the facility where a lot of the 49ers would go. To be a fan of the game and play it over the years, it is really a cool honor, so when the opportunity was presented to me, it was something I would not turn down.”

• Yale Lary, a Hall of Fame safety who helped the Detroit Lions win three NFL titles during the 1950s, has died. He was 86.

Lary had 50 interceptions during an 11-year career that was interrupted during the mid-1950s by service in the U.S. Army. He was also a punter and kickoff returner.

• Former Browns and Ravens wide receiver Michael Jackson was one of two people killed in a car accident in Tangipahoa, Louisiana.

Jackson played from 1991-98, catching 353 passes for 5,393 yards and 46 touchdowns.

AUTO RACING

CUP SERIES: Ryan Blaney earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole for Saturday night’s race, after traffic jams at inspection prevented 11 cars from getting onto the track at Kansas Speedway.

Among the big names that failed to turn a lap were Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Clint Bowyer and Kasey Kahne. Only 28 cars made it through inspection in time to qualify.

Joey Logano will start second and Martin Truex Jr. third, while drivers that failed to get through inspection will start at the back based on car owner points.

INDYCAR: Will Power claimed his third pole of the season at the IndyCar Grand Prix in a record time of 1 minute, 7.7044 seconds at 129.687 mph on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Helio Castroneves was second at 1:08.1169, setting up the teammates for their third consecutive side-by-side start.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea clinched its second title in three seasons with a 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion through Michy Batshuayi’s 82nd-minute goal.

It’s the sixth Premier League title for Chelsea, which finished 10th last season.

TENNIS

MADRID OPEN: Rafael Nadal set up a semifinal with Novak Djokovic after withstanding a tough challenge from David Goffin 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Djokovic, the defending champion, advanced when Kei Nishikori withdrew because of a wrist injury.

On the women’s side, defending champion Simone Halep cruised past Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-3 to reach her third Madrid Open final. She will play Kristina Mladenovic, who defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4, 7-6 (4).

