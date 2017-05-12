A woman who runs a topless cleaning business is accused of shoplifting “naughty underthings” from a local store, according to Bangor police.

Sgt. Tim Cotton, the officer behind the Bangor Police Department’s popular Facebook page, posted Thursday about coming across the case file of a woman who was arrested for shoplifting several items from a local shop. The woman also apparently runs a unique business: Topless Cleaning.

Officer Dick Polk (yes, that’s really his name, Cotton writes) found the owner/operator of Topless Cleaning had “stolen garments that would fully cover, support and contain much of what her business title promised her customers,” Cotton wrote. He did not identify the woman, who was charged with shoplifting and violation of bail conditions, both Class E misdemeanors.

With the post, Cotton included a photo of the handwritten flyer advertising Topless Cleaning.

“Polk photographed the well-crafted advertising flyer and duly noted that several of the easy tear off tabs had been removed by individuals who had dirty dwellings and possibly dirty minds,” Cotton wrote.

Cotton ended the post with a twist on his usual warning that people keep their hands to themselves.

“In this case, and many others, we advise everyone to keep their hands to themselves, leave other people’s things alone and be kind to one another,” he wrote. “The men and women of the Bangor Police Department will be here. We already have a janitor.”

