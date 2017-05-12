WINSLOW — It’s been 15 years since Ken Lindlof ran his own basketball program, but that doesn’t mean the former Waterville Senior High School coach abandoned the game.

“I’ve been around the game. I haven’t stopped going to basketball clinics. It’s something I’ve always enjoyed,” Lindlof said.

Waterville unified basketball coach Ken Lindlof, right, head calls his players into a circle for a pep talk before running drills during a practice last season. Staff file photo by Michael G. Seamans Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Lindlof will be back on the sidelines next season as the head boys basketball coach at Winslow High School. Lindlof interviewed for the job Thursday and was hired Friday morning.

“I’m familiar with their program, just from a casual observer point of view,” said Lindlof, who coached the Waterville unified team last season. “I know Winslow has quality athletics. It seemed like a good fit. A lot of friends encouraged me to apply.”

Lindlof replaces Jared Browne, who stepped down in March after coaching the Black Raiders for the last six seasons. Winslow went 15-5 last season and reached the Class B North quarterfinals. In 2015, Browne coached the Black Raiders to the regional final.

Winslow athletic director Jim Bourgoin said Lindlof was the best of a strong group of applicants.

“We’re excited to bring Ken and his impressive resume across the (Kennebec) River,” Bourgoin said. “We felt he was the best candidate for us at this time. I was pleased he applied.”

Lindlof built one of the strongest boys basketball programs in the state at Waterville, coaching for 21 season (1981-2002). Under Lindlof’s watch, the Purple Panthers won the 1985 Class A state title and also reached the state final in 1987. Lindlof coached Waterville to the Class A regional semifinals eight times and to four regional championship games. He went 245-163 at Waterville and guided the Panthers to the postseason in 15 of his 21 seasons.

Lindlof served as an assistant coach with Maine Central Institute’s prep team for many seasons, until that program was cut in 2012. He’s also been a longtime color commentator on Maine Public Broadcasting’s coverage of the high school basketball tournament.

“I felt like this is something I could slide into,” Lindlof said of coaching Winslow. “I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Lindlof said he’ll continue working as offensive coordinator with the Lawrence High School football program.

