My 73-year-old sister has had type 1 diabetes for 30 years and is alive and healthy today, thanks in large part to federal and state funding, most recently, of course, through the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

The Republican repeal-and-replace proposal, the AHCA, however, puts her life and health at critical risk, as there will be no way for her to find alternative means of financing her insurance needs.

In short, the passage of this reckless, immoral and irresponsible legislation is nothing short of pre-meditated negligent homicide. If the representatives of Maine vote yes on this measure, I sincerely hope that the majority of the voters in this state will do everything they can do to make sure that they are not re-elected.

William Tibby

Mount Vernon

