I attended the People’s Climate March recently in Augusta. What a beautiful day, and the turnout was totally amazing. The EPA is in shambles, so it was uplifting to see everyone there angry about what is going on. It proved that people are very concerned about our environment and health.

It was great to see all the wonderful organizations that were there, including 350Maine, which put on the event, and the group I volunteered for, the Maine Conservation Alliance.

The Maine Conservation Alliance had a table that had actions for people to take, including petitions and letters to our senators encouraging them to oppose President Donald Trump’s proposed budget. The crowd was eager to take action so we were able to collect more than 200 signatures. It was also an amazing experience to watch the large crowd march through the streets of Augusta.

We need to keep fighting the battles and help the EPA keep America beautiful. The proposed budget wants to slash the EPA’s budget by 31 percent and has many riders that can attack public health. It is important to call your senators and tell them to oppose the budget. We need to do what we can to keep New England’s air and water clean. Too much of our well being depends on a beautiful environment.

Jill Glidden

Dover, N.H.

