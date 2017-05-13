Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were north/south — Kathleen Burden and Sharron Hinckley, Jane Elliott and David Offer, and Sue Morrison and David Bourque; east/west — Paul Sherman and Paul Mitnik, Fred Letourneau and Jeanine Kivus, and Ken Harvey and Joanna Dennis. Winners on Thursday were Martha Morrill and Marilyn Ware, Jane Elliott and David Offer, Fred and Lorry Letourneau, and Ken Harvey and Kathleen Burden.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed. For more information, call Janet Arey at 933-4984.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Paul and Judy Jones placed first, Suzon Morrison and David Bourque placed second, Carroll and Audrey Harding placed third, Anita Mathieu and Peg Thompson tied with Joanna Denis and Willy Pouliot for fourth place.

The bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring a partner. For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge and cribbage winners.

Cribbage winners on

Game day bridge winners on Wednesday were Sally Nelson placed first; Gerene Lachapelle placed second and Suzanne Finn placed

third. On May 4 the winners were Jerry Sandidge placed first; Dave Lathe placed second and Tom Hanley placed third. Thursday winners were Don Albert placed first, Gerene Lachapelle placed second and Dave Lathe placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville duplicate bridge club winners on Thursday were: Betty Perry and Barbara Haynes placed first, Francis Roy and Lee Lenfest placed second, Dennis Perkins and Pat Nutt placed third, Flo Fortin and Violet Chichetta tied with Wilma Pouliot and Carmen Landry for fourth, and Gabrielle Rice and Gerald Michaud placed fifth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring a partner; 872-5932.

