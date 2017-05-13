A Bailey Island man who reportedly fell from his small boat Friday night into the Androscoggin River near Brunswick remained missing Saturday night despite an extensive search.

The search was suspended about 3:30 p.m. Saturday and will resume when weather improves, the Maine Marine Patrol said.

Stephen Wines, 27, went missing Friday night after eyewitnesses reported that he fell from a 10-foot boat that he and his brother, William Wines, 30, also of Bailey Island, were riding in near Bay Bridge Landing, according to the marine patrol. The elder man’s efforts to rescue his younger brother were unsuccessful, said Sgt. Matt Talbot.

The boat was recovered, and life jackets were on board. However, neither man was wearing a life jacket when he went overboard, the marine patrol said.

Police received a report of a boat in trouble at 8:44 p.m. Witnesses on shore told authorities that one of the men passed them while he was in the water, and they called 911. The Brunswick and Topsham fire departments dispatched search boats. The older brother was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, where he was treated for possible hypothermia and released.

A Life Flight helicopter with spotlights and night vision technology assisted with the search on Friday night.

The search resumed Saturday morning. Officers from the marine patrol and Brunswick Police Department, along with several divers, private boat owners and an airplane, failed to find the missing man by midafternoon. William Wines joined the search on Saturday.

The marine patrol, including pilot Steve Ingram, along with Brunswick police and the state police/marine patrol dive team, focused their search efforts Saturday between Bay Bridge Landing and Merrymeeting Bay.

