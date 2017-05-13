Dr. Catherine Kimball named President-elect of American Academy of Osteopathy

Catherine M. Kimball, DO, chief of staff for Inland Hospital and a primary care doctor with Inland Family Care-Three Rivers in Waterville has been chosen to be the president-elect of the American Academy of Osteopathy. Kimball was chosen during the academy’s annual convocation in Colorado in March. After spending a year as president-elect, Kimball will become the 2018-19 president of the AAO, the nation’s largest medical society devoted to fostering neuromusculoskeletal medicine and osteopathic manipulative medicine.

Kimball has been a family physician in Waterville for 30 years. In addition to family medicine, she provides osteopathic manipulative medicine consultation for a wide range of problems including headache, newborn feeding difficulties, ear infections and back pain.

Besides her role as chief of staff for Inland Hospital, Kimball has also served on Inland Hospital’s Board of Trustees for many years. In addition, Kimball is actively engaged in Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems Leadership Reinvented initiative, which focuses on streamlining processes to improve care and increase efficiencies.

In 1985, Kimball graduated from the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Missouri (now part of A. T. Still University), and she completed a general internship and residency at Waterville Osteopathic Hospital (now Inland Hospital). She is board-certified in osteopathic manipulative medicine and in family practice. She is a member of the American Osteopathic Association, the Osteopathic Cranial Academy, and the Maine Osteopathic Association. She has served on the AAO’s Board of Governors and Board of Trustees, and she previously served on the American Osteopathic Board of Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine.

“I am looking forward to becoming more active on behalf of our membership in the areas of training, certification, reimbursement and international affairs,” said Dr. Kimball.

Kile joins International Cultural Exchange Services

CHINA — International Cultural Exchange Services recently welcomed Wendy Kile as a new local coordinator.

Kile was born and raised into a large family in rural southern Michigan. Her father was a high school science teacher, and she followed in his footsteps by receiving a bachelor of science degree in secondary education from Grand Valley State University.

Directly out of college she worked to create a county-wide senior citizen discount program, and then working to issues ID cards to seniors. Her passion, however, was working with and for children.

“I’ve been working with children of all ages nearly all my life,” Kile said in a news release from the organization. She was a social worker for many years, dedicated to helping children achieve all that they possibly could. Her interest in foreign exchange, however, came when she was hired to teach English as a second language at Sias International University in Xinzheng, China. That inter-cultural experience was deeply significant to her, and giving others the same opportunity seemed a very worthy goal.

Kile said she is excited for this new opportunity to work with international high school students and host families. She will work with schools, organizations and families in China and the surrounding regions.

For more information about ICES, call Kelly Clark at 702-348-9704 or email at [email protected]

Two Local Business Leaders to Join Thomas College Board of Trustees

Thomas College recently announced two new Board of Trustees members, Michelle Hayes and Greg Savard.

“Thomas College is honored to welcome these distinguished professionals and highly-successful Thomas College alumni to our Board of Trustees,” says Thomas College President Laurie Lachance. “Michelle and Greg will bring tremendous experience in Talent Development and Information Technology, complementing the skill-set of a highly seasoned board at a very exciting time of innovation and growth at the college.”

Hayes, of Scarborough, is a principal at Smith Kjeldgaard & Hayes Human Resource Solutions since 2014. She previously served as vice president of human resource and business solutions at Drake Inglesi Milardo, and as vice president of associate relations and talent acquisition at Hannaford Supermarkets. She earned a bachelor of science business administration from Thomas College.

Hayes has particular expertise in outplacement and career transition services, executive coaching, career counseling, associate relations, business operations, talent and leadership development, performance management, strategic staffing and recruiting, cross-cultural team work and building high performance teams.

Hayes is also a board member of Kids First Center and Good Shepherd Food Bank.

Savard graduated from Thomas College in 1989 with a bachelor of science in computer information systems, and has been employed at Tyler Technologies since 1995, where has risen to his current position of vice president of product strategy.

Savard works on the financial solutions team based in Falmouth, which includes traditional enterprise resource planning software as well as tax, education, pension and citizen services. Their customers are primarily cities, counties and school districts. Savard’s primary responsibility is ensuring Tyler has a competitive product that takes advantage of emerging technology.

Savard also attended Harvard Business School for an executive education program, specializing in leadership development. Savard has been an active volunteer for Windham Youth Soccer, Windham Youth Lacrosse Organization and the Windham Youth Basketball association primarily as a coach.

He lives in Windham with his wife, Gale (St. Onge) Savard, who he met while studying at Thomas. They have two young daughters.

J.S. McCarthy Printers wins PINE awards

J. S. McCarthy Printers of Augusta has been named an award winner in the PINE association’s New England regional Awards of Excellence Competition, according to a press release from the company.

The announcement was made April 5 during PINE’s Industry Awards Gala, held at Mechanics Hall in Worcester, Massachusetts, with hundreds of industry professionals in attendance. PINE’s Awards of Excellence Competition attracted over 320 entries from 41 printing and imaging companies across New England competing in a variety of printing and graphic communications categories such as best annual report, direct mail campaign, labels & packaging, and more.

J.S. McCarthy won 12 Pinnacle Awards (Best of Category), 3 awards of recognition, and 3 awards of merit. In addition, J.S. McCarthy won the Best Use of Paper Award as well as the Judge’s Choice Award. A panel of judges with extensive experience in printing and print production was brought in to examine the wide range of work submitted. Each entry was judged anonymously on its own merit in a category with similar printed pieces. The judging criteria included: registration, clarity and neatness, sharpness of halftones and line drawings, richness and tonal qualities of color, paper and ink selection, ink coverage, difficulty of printing, effective contrast or softness, overall visual impact and bindery.

PINE is the largest trade association to serve printing and graphic communications companies throughout New England.

UMA names architect to board

Graham W. Vickers, AIA, of SMRT Architects and Engineers, has been named to serve on the newly created Bachelor of Architecture Advisory Board for the University of Maine at Augusta’s School of Architecture, according to a press release from the architectural firm.

UMA’s five-year bachelor of architecture degree prepares students to become licensed architects.

Vickers focuses on designing for justice clients, including specialty expertise in courts, re-entry facilities, prisons and juvenile detention centers. He was the lead designer and architect for the MDOC Women’s Reentry Center, a state-of-the-art, 96-bed facility in Windham providing educational, behavioral and wellness programming to minimum-custody female offenders in the final three years of their sentences. His current projects include the major renovation and new construction at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham. Vickers is chairman of the Emerging Professionals of AIA Academy of Architecture on Justice. He also serves on the board of the Portland Society for Architecture. He is a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

The University of Maine Augusta established the Bachelor of Architecture Advisory Board to receive accreditation from the National Architecture Accrediting Board. Advisory board members review curriculum and mentor students.

SMRT, based in Portland, is a full-service architecture, engineering, planning and energy services firm practicing nationwide in the healthcare, justice, government, education and science/technology/industry sectors. For more information visit www.smrtinc.com.

Kennebec Savings Bank presents $25K to Johnson Hall

Kennebec Savings Bank President & CEO Andrew Silsby recently presented a check for $25,000 to Michael Miclon, executive artistic director of Johnson Hall. It was the third installment toward the bank’s pledge of $100,000 in support of the historic rehabilitation of Johnson Hall Inc., according to a Johnson Hall news release.

After years of building a performing arts organization with a growing audience base, excellent educational programs, strong community partnerships, and a reputation for artistic quality and fiscal responsibility, Johnson Hall is fundraising toward its $4.49 million capital campaign to complete this historic rehabilitation of all three floors. This expansion will provide a 400-seat theater on the third floor, a gracious lobby and concession area, restrooms, and a green room/dressing room for performers on the second floor, an expanded foyer and full-service box office on the ground floor and ADA-compliant access, including an elevator serving all three floors, according to the release.

This project also will fulfill Johnson Hall’s mission, which it has strived toward since its inception: to promote, create and inspire artistic excellence through the presentation of world-class entertainment and professional performing arts education and to drive cultural and economic growth for the community, which can’t be accomplished in the limited 117-seat Studio Theater on the first floor.

“Together with support from Kennebec Savings Bank and our capital campaign team, this rehabilitation will not only provide a vibrant arts and entertainment component to the local regional economy, it will also be an economic driver, generating three to four hundred thousand dollars per year for the local and regional economy,” said Miclon, according to the release.

“We believe in the potential of all of our Main Streets and support their growth through numerous initiatives,” said Silsby, according to the release. “The planned renovation to Johnson Hall is another step toward a thriving downtown area that will, in turn, support growth in Gardiner and the surrounding communities. It’s an exciting time for our Main Streets and we are proud to partner with this theater to bring the arts and culture to Kennebec County on a grand scale.”

For more information, call Carrie Arsenault at 582-7144 or email [email protected].

