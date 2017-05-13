Forest Hills drama students went to New York City during April vacation. The students earned enough funds to pay for the trip in full because of support from the Jackman community, according to a school news release.

The students, led by advisor Kimberly Danforth, stayed in Times Square. They saw “Chicago,” “Wicked” and the “Lion King.” Hannah Harmon stole the halftime show by dancing on stage at amateur night at Apollo Theater.

Forest Hills drama students in front, from left, are Kaitlyn Sylvester, Ian West and Dakota Fox. In back, from left, are Daphne Haggan, advisor Kimberly Danforth and Hannah Harmon. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Everyone was on television for a brief moment on the Today Show, also they saw Sheryl Crow perform live.

The group went to the 9/11 Memorial, ate traditional New York pizza at the Stage Door, and walked to New York University for an information session, according to the release.

They also experienced the Hard Rock Café and the ambiance it provided,

These students all had many firsts on this trip: first metro ride, first Broadway show, first time through a revolving door.

Danforth said, “I hope the firsts will turn in to firsts of many,” according to the release.

Share