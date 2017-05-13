WATERVILLE — A Mental Health First Aid for Healthcare Workers class is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Inland Hospital, 200 Kennedy Memorial Drive.

The hospital and NAMI Maine have teamed up to offer the eight-hour training.

This national, evidence-based certification course can help those working in healthcare support patients, colleagues, and others coping with mental health problems.

The free class is open to anyone who works in healthcare; lunch will be provided.

To register, calling 622-5767, ext. 2312, visit mentalhealthfirstaid.org or email [email protected] to learn more.

