A short time ago I was watching a show where astrophysicist, Neil deGrasse Tyson was discussing deep space travel. That got me to thinking. I imagined that if I were an electronics/computer technician and I was about to embark on a three-year journey through space and could choose two other crew members to accompany me on my trip, which two would I choose from the following list: A cook, a hairdresser, a professional sports star, a policeman, a mechanic, an infantryman, a movie star, a nuclear physicist, a clergyman, a psychiatrist, a real estate mogul, a CEO of an auto company, an insurance executive, a doctor, a congressman, an insurance executive, a bank owner, a financial adviser, or a trapeze artist.

Quite a diverse group indeed. Many of them highly well compensated, financially and otherwise.

But on this trip into deep space I realized that my very life depended on my two other crew members. I then realized the true value of many people. Those that are considered of high monetary value on this Earth now appeared much lower on my priority list of valuable people important to my life. Those on Earth in the highest pay grades suddenly registered on the lower end of the pay scale. The bank owner, the CEO, the cook and the hairdresser now appear as equals.

I guess this is just another way to figure the true worth of a human being.

Peter P. Sirois

Madison

