AUGUSTA

Friday at 8:38 a.m., mentally disturbed persons were reported on Middle Street.

9:17 a.m., a fire drill was conducted on Lincoln Street.

9:27 a.m., terrorizing was reported on Pierce Drive.

9:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

9:49 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bangor Street.

10:50 a.m., traffic complaints were made on Cony Street.

11:06 a.m., officers recovered needles on Water Street.

11:07 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oxford Street.

12:42 p.m., there was a motor vehicle accident on Western Avenue.

1:32 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Spruce Street.

2:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

2:26 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Stephen King Drive.

2:47 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Old Winthrop Road.

3:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Townsend Road.

6:12 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Water Street.

6:29 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Washington Street.

7:10 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mayfair Circle.

9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.

Saturday at 12:41 a.m., lost property was reported on Western Avenue.

12:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

1:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

1:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7:20 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Friday at 7:55 p.m., simple assault was reported on Middle Street.

Saturday at 1:08 a.m., traffic complaints were made on Water Street.

