IN ANSON, Friday at 11:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Mills Road.

IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 12:42 a.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

IN BURNHAM, Friday at 3:16 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Pond Road.

IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 9:46 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Kennebec River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:32 a.m., a burglary was reported on Valley Farms Road.

11:32 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 7:14 a.m., mischief was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 2:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Whittier Road.

11:52 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken at Box Shop Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 10:06 a.m., a scam complaint was taken on Bass Road.

10:18 a.m., mischief was reported on Ash Street.

1:50 p.m., a complaint was taken on East Madison Road.

9:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 5:52 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Middle Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 1:40 p.m., a theft was reported on Boone Road.

Saturday at 3:22 a.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Ferry Road.

3:33 a.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Mercer Road.

8:26 a.m., an assault was reported on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 11:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 12:05 p.m., a theft was reported on Hartland Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 12:23 p.m., a scam complaint was taken on West Front Street.

1:05 p.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

4:49 p.m., a suspicious person or activity was reported on Lambert Road.

5:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dinsmore Street.

6:35 p.m., an assault was reported on Alder Street.

7:10 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Bush Street.

7:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

9:33 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on West Front Street.

9:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Norton Lane.

9:56 p.m., a burglary was reported on Bailey Street.

10:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

Saturday at 7:58 a.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Water Street.

11:29 a.m., an auto theft was reported on North Avenue.

IN SOLON, Friday at 11:30 p.m., an assault was reported on North Main Street.

11:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 10:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Orchard Drive.

11:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lake Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 2:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eustis Parkway.

3:22 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Water Street.

5:09 p.m., an assault was reported on Oak Street.

5:43 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:22 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Colby Street.

9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

Saturday at 3:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marie Street.

3:24 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Victoria Drive.

3:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:14 a.m., a complaint was taken on Benton Avenue,

1:40 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Whitefish Road.

5:13 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Benton Avenue.

6:30 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clinton Avenue.

Saturday at 1:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 1:11 p.m., Charles Bowley, 44, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

2:18 p.m., William F. Heiser, 61, of Lewiston, was arrested on warrants for gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.

9:47 p.m., Joel Stephen Chapman, 37, of Solon was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and minor consuming liquor.

Saturday at 12:08 a.m., Christopher M. Allmendinger, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested for operating after suspension and a warrant for failure to appear.

1:21 a.m., Michael Matthew Thomas, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.

12:10 a.m., Richard J. Beaulieu, 22, of Fairfield was arrested on a warrant.

3:05 a.m., Amy Marie Sanipas, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested.

3:19 a.m., Brian Za Boston, 39, of Solon, was arrested for aggravated assault.

5:02 a.m., Tavia A. Chamberlain, 25, of Waterville was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

