AUGUSTA — A science education workshop for educators, Integrating Science into the Curriculum, will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Viles Estate. The workshop will be hosted by the area chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International.

Kate Cook, assistant professor of education at Thomas College in Waterville, will be the keynote speaker. Following Cook’s address, workshops will be offered by teacher-educators Brandi Grady of the Augusta School Department, Laurette Darling of Waterville schools, and Sharon Gallant of Gardiner Area High School.

Cost is $10. For more information or to register, email [email protected] or call 485-5300.

