I almost forgot this year.
Since a rainy Patriots Day in 2003 (I think it was 2003, maybe it was 2004), the spring sports haiku column has been a staple of mine. I almost forgot this year.
Maybe it was the lack of consistent spring weather that threw me off. It’s hard to think of spring traditions under a perpetual battleship gray. Normally, I start looking forward to the haiku around late-March, when the days first begin to feel a little warmer. But this year we had a big snowstorm on April 1, and that kicked off the spring suppression.
Last weekend, I took a brief trip to Quebec City. It rained there, too, of course, but walking around the old city was reinvigorating. Driving home late Sunday afternoon, the sun began to peak out from behind the clouds. The drive south was literally a drive into spring. Trees barely budding in Quebec were blooming as I returned home, and I remembered. Haiku.
I make no promises that these poems are any good. Most assuredly, they are not. As always, apologies to all the talented poets out there who want to pour bleach in their eyes after reading my drivel.
Here we go.
Celtics vs. Wizards
Old-time NBA
Yeah, I hate you, you hate me
Cavs yawn, and lick chops
Boston Bruins
A quick playoff jaunt
In an out, like an errand
Build for the future
Craig Kimbrel
Nobody hits me
Hard fastball looks like a pea
Do this all summer
Maine Spring Weather
Huh, no rain today
Game on! Get out the sunscreen
Wait. I felt a drop
Patriots Draft
Those Augusta roots
Each anticipated sack
Is a nod to Maine
Tom Brady
Madden cover curse?
Ask me about the curse when
He holds Lombardi
Malcom Butler
Super Bowl hero
Come back to Foxborough and
Win the big payday
LeBron James
At top of his game
May and June dominator
Sweep another round?
Andrew Benintendi
Rookie of the year?
Best newcomer since Nomar?
Star for years to come
Tar Heels
Coach Roy’s third title
Daggum national champions
Gamecocks beat Duke, yes!
Grayson Allen
Your leg finds my heel
Arms raised, shocked look, Huh? Who, me?
Chippy little thug
White House Visits
These are still a thing?
Go, don’t go. I don’t much care
Bluster for nothing
Extra Innings
We’re tired! Up late
Start earlier, Problem solved
Why create issue?
Chris Sale
A southpaw Pedro
He snarls, throws it by you or
Through you if need be
Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming wins
Mud splashed victory gallop
The Preakness awaits
