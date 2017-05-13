Winslow High School recently announced the following students are the Top 10 graduating seniors of 2017, listed alphabetically.

Benjamin Abbott is the son of Mark and Gail Abbott, of Winslow. He is a member of National Honor Society, was a Dirigo Boys’ State senator, and received the Williams College Book Award. He has volunteered with youth wrestling and the soup kitchen. He has lettered in football, wrestling, track and lacrosse. Abbott plans to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to major in pre-med.

Jenna Goss is the daughter of Daniel Goss, of Winslow, and Susan Roy, of Waterville. She participated in fall and winter cheerleading, works two part-time jobs and volunteers at Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area. She also a Winslow Youth Cheering coach. Goss plans to attend the University of Maine to major in optometry.

Sierra Harmon is the daughter of Wayne and Nicole Harmon, of Winslow. She is a member of National Honor Society and historian for the International Thespian Society. She is interested in theater and music and plays the piano and ukulele. Harmon plans to attend the University of Maine to major in nursing.

Adrienne Lakey is the daughter of Larry and Jennifer Lakey, of Winslow. She is a member of National Honor Society, the International Thespian Society, secretary for the Drama Club and senior class historian. She volunteers with youth programs at Winslow Baptist Church. She also enjoys singing and piano. Lakey plans to attend Wheaton College in Illinois to major in psychology.

Samuel Lambrecht is the son of Bruce and Hilary Lambrecht, of Winslow. He is a member of National Honor Society, a U.S. Presidential Scholars candidate and an AP Scholar with Distinction, the Daughters of the American Revolution Jenny Paine Howard Excellence in History Award winner, as well as the University of Rochester George Eastman Award and Princeton Book Award. In addition, Lambrecht was a Winslow Veterans for Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy Essay Award winner. He is a captain on the varsity lacrosse team, All-Academic on the soccer team and the highest scorer all four years on the math team. He was a delegate to Dirigo Boys’ State and attended the University of Maine Pulp & Paper Consider Engineering Foundation program. He has volunteered at the Winslow Public Library, Winslow Youth Soccer, UUC Evening Sandwich Program, and with Central Maine Youth Lacrosse. He also is a WHS Peer Leader/Master Mentor and tutor. Lambrecht plans to attend Northeastern University to major in electrical and computer engineering.

Joshua Olin is the son of Conrad and Jennifer Olin, of Winslow. He is a National Honor Society member and an AP Scholar with Distinction. He also is a VFW Voice of Democracy Essay winner and has volunteered with the Waterville Adult Education program. He was part of the WHS record holding 4 by 800M indoor track relay team. Olin plans to attend Dartmouth College in the fall.

Samantha Pomerleau is the daughter of Joseph Pomerleau, of Winslow, and Lori-Ann Pomerleau, of Winslow. She is a 2016 gold medalist for the Local Skills USA for CNA skills and medical terminology, a bronze medalist for medical math, and a silver medalist for State Skills USA for medical terminology. She also is a 2016 Wellesley College Book Award winner and recently received the May WHS Student of the Month Award. Outside of school, she works two jobs. Pomerleau plans to attend Husson University to major in nursing.

Courtney Pomeroy is the daughter of Cory and Kirsten Pomeroy, of Winslow. She is a WHS honor roll student, a member of the tennis team, and was CNA Student of the Year at Mid-Maine Technical Center. She also works part time. Pomeroy plans to attend Kennebec Valley Community College to major in general science.

Benjamin Smith is the son of Scott and Kristen Smith, of Winslow. He holds the 200M indoor/outdoor school record. He was three-time All-Conference for Indoor Track and All-Conference for Soccer. He is a member of National Honor Society. Smith plans to attend Colby College in the fall.

Raymond Spaulding is the son of Wendy Spaulding, of Winslow. He is a captain of the varsity lacrosse team, participated in school band and jazz band all four years, and also participated in KV States for Band. Hey is an honor roll student who volunteers his time peer tutoring for math and works part time. Spaulding plans to attend the University of Maine to major in computer engineering.

Share