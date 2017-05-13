The brunch meeting to learn more about the Women of the Word Conference is planned for 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at New Beginnings Church, 1606 Hammond St., Bangor. All women, pastor’s wives and women’s ministry leaders are invited.

The conference is scheduled for Oct. 20-21 in Waterville. The featured speakers for the conference are June Evans and Barbara Benton.

The meeting will include worship, promo and prize give-aways.

For more information, contact Kim Warf, associate pastor at New Beginnings Church, at 945-4051 or go to GodConferences.com for group information and more details.

