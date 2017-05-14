MANCHESTER – Tucked into a private setting in the Gardencrest neighborhood, this immaculate custom home built in 2003 provides the best of comfort, convenience, and all-around quality of life.

The central, open-concept “heart” of the home is a great room designed to bring people together – to dine, cook, relax, converse. Gathering areas include a high-functioning, updated kitchen with a two-level, honed-granite island (note its subtle flecks of blue, and the handy outlets for charging electronic devices) and new, stainless five-burner Whirlpool gas range and oversized, stainless GE refrigerator; a sitting haven by the handsome, marble-tile-surround gas fireplace; and a bright, by-the-windows table space.

The latter overlooks the big back lawn and a deck with a built-in Jenn Air gas grill and granite counter.

Floor-plan flexibility is afforded by a great study/office/playroom that also makes a fine dining room. One of the twin double closets in the elegant foyer nicely accommodates office/work space, too.

Off the mudroom/entrance hall from the capacious, two-vehicle garage, there’s a powder room/daylight laundry. A stairway rises to 560 square feet of above-garage storage that invites conversion into finished space.

Behind a pocket French door from the living room, good-sized bedrooms two and three are front-and-back off a hallway, and served by a full bath. The high-ceilinged master suite is in the opposite, west wing, and features a very pretty bath with twin oval sinks in its Corian vanity, and a large walk-in with built-ins.

There is radiant heat throughout the 2,900-square-foot home, including the entire lower level and its more than 800 square feet of finished space.

Here are an unfinished work area; a primarily daylight office with a custom stained-glass interior privacy window; and best of all, a huge recreation room done mostly in Fenway Park green, with a projector and a 156-inch screen. There’s plenty of space for exercise equipment, and multiple games tables, too.

The home at 26 Jamison Place, Manchester, is listed at $324,900 by Harrison Wolfington of Laflin & Wolfington Realty in Hallowell. Please contact Harrison at 592-8844 or at [email protected].

